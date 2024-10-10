Judge delays Bryan Kohberger's trial for University of Idaho murders, sets new August start date

The trial is expected to last for nearly three months, court officials said.

BOISE, Idaho -- The long-anticipated trial against the man accused of killing four University of Idaho college students nearly two years ago was delayed on Wednesday, court officials said.

Idaho District Judge Steven Hippler originally scheduled Bryan Kohberger's capital murder trial to begin in June 2025, but will now commence on Aug. 7, 2025, and is expected to last until Nov. 7, 2025.

It wasn't immediately clear why the delay was set.

Kohberger, a former criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, in connection with the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students -- Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 -- in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Attorneys for Kohberger entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger was arrested following a six-week manhunt in December 2022. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Last month, Idaho's Supreme Court ruled that the trial would be moved from Latah County to Boise following a request for a change of venue from the defense.

A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7, for an argument on motions challenging the death penalty, according to court documents.