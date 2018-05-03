GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case

A judge has ruled there is no basis for stopping a search warrant in the Golden State Killer case.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
A judge has ruled there is no basis for stopping a search warrant in the Golden State Killer case, so the prosecution may collect additional DNA, finger prints and photos of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr.'s anatomy.

Just like his previous court appearances, DeAngelo came out handcuffed to a wheelchair. He is still on the Psychiatric floor meaning they're keeping an eye on him.

The former California police chief who fired suspected 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo said investigators told him DeAngelo had once planned to kill him.



Investigators say they have linked the ex-cop to a murder rampage in the 70s and 80s.

He is scheduled to be back in court May 14.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

