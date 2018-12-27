NIA WILSON

Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge has suspended the criminal proceedings and ordered a mental health evaluation of the man accused in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Criminal proceedings have been suspended for the man accused in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson. The judge plans to appoint doctors to examine the mental competence of John Lee Cowell.

Cowell is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Wilson and injuring her sister in July at the MacArthur BART station.

RELATED: Death penalty decision delayed in Nia Wilson BART stabbing case

Cowell's attorney told the judge last week she questions his mental competence.

If Cowell is found incompetent, the case will be put on hold while he gets treatment at a state hospital.

For more stories and videos on the Nia Wilson case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTcrimeNia Wilsonbart policemurderstabbinghomicideOaklandWest Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Remembering Nia Wilson through art
Anne Hathaway shares post about Nia Wilson
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: Bombing suspect allegedly targeted cops at Nia Wilson march
NIA WILSON
Death penalty decision delayed in Nia Wilson BART stabbing case
EXCLUSIVE: Bombing suspect allegedly targeted cops at Nia Wilson march
Grand jury indictment obtained against suspect in murder of Nia Wilson
BART approves more fare inspectors at safety meeting
More Nia Wilson
Top Stories
LIVE: Newman police update on manhunt for accused cop killer
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Community remembers fallen Newman officer
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
Former Walmart Santa Claus arrested after bodies of his 2 kids found in backyard
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Show More
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
911 dispatcher helps save 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned on Christmas
More News