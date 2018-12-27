Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer

Criminal proceedings have been suspended for the man accused in the deadly stabbing of Nia Wilson. The judge plans to appoint doctors to examine the mental competence of John Lee Cowell.Cowell is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Wilson and injuring her sister in July at the MacArthur BART station.Cowell's attorney told the judge last week she questions his mental competence.If Cowell is found incompetent, the case will be put on hold while he gets treatment at a state hospital.