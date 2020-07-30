Job Hunting with Jobina: Juni Learning hiring online instructors

Juni Learning is a San Francisco-based online learning academy. The company focuses in computer science and math. It's preparing to expand to other subjects, including English.
Co-founder Vivan Shen said the company plans to hire 500 to 600 instructors within the next three to six months.
"Even starting back in March, we saw a ton of new families looking for support with school," said Shen. "Most of our employees are actually part time. So if you can only do 10 to 20 hours while you are potentially learning another skill set, or you just need a little bit of a side income while you're in school or something like that, it's a really flexible option."
Juni Learning was founded as a virtual company in 2017, before the popularization of distance learning. Instructors live all over the country. Flexibility is part of the job requirements. Instructors must also pass a live teaching test and be an expert in their subject matter.
Shen said, "If you're teaching computer science, if you're teaching Python, you should probably know how to use Python yourself. The second piece of that is the soft skills that comes with being a great instructor. Programming or really any kind of learning is about making mistakes and how you recover from them."
For more information on open positions with Juni Learning, click here
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
- Role: Computer Science Instructor Summer/Fall 2020
- Duties: Teach curriculum developed by Juni Learning to kids and teenagers.
- Requirements: College-level coursework in computer science, experience working with young students and track record in improving student outcomes.
