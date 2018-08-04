Some people put their money in the bank, and others stuff it into suitcases.A California Highway Patrol officer grew suspicious after stopping a driver for a suspected traffic violation on Interstate 5 in Fresno County.The officer's dog, a K-9 named Bruce, found $500,000 in cash stashed in two suitcases in the driver's car.The driver said he was unaware of what was in the car. He was arrested.A photo was taken of Bruce looking fairly happy with his hard day's work.