CHP K-9 finds half a million in cash after traffic stop in Fresno County

A California Highway Patrol officer grew suspicious after stopping a driver for a suspected traffic violation on Interstate 5 in Fresno County. (California Highway Patrol)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Some people put their money in the bank, and others stuff it into suitcases.

A California Highway Patrol officer grew suspicious after stopping a driver for a suspected traffic violation on Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

The officer's dog, a K-9 named Bruce, found $500,000 in cash stashed in two suitcases in the driver's car.

The driver said he was unaware of what was in the car. He was arrested.

A photo was taken of Bruce looking fairly happy with his hard day's work.
