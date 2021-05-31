Travel

Bay Area man attempting to kayak for 60+ days from Sausalito to Honolulu

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area man to kayak 2,400 miles from Sausalito to Honolulu

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area man is taking on a big challenge and he may set a Guinness World Record doing it.

Cyril Derreumaux of Larkspur is using a large, white kayak for the solo 2,400-mile journey from Sausalito to Honolulu.

Sunday, the Larkspur man and his supporters paddled out to celebrate.

LIVE TRACKER: Bay Area man attempts to solo kayak to Hawaii

Derreumaux's kayak moves by pedaling, which he plans to do for the next 60 to 70 days when his arms get tired from paddling the kayak.

Sixty-four days would be the record.

The custom-built, 22-foot kayak has space for sleeping and taking shelter.

VIDEO: 'Kayak Klay': Warriors' Klay Thompson shows off his new way of getting to work
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson traveled by kayak to get to practice at the Chase Center on Saturday.



Derreumaux is striving to move 40-60 miles per day, consuming 6,000 calories per day in the form of energy bars and freeze-dried meals for energy.

He'll have an emergency locator beacon, just in case, and will keep himself tethered to the kayak at all times.

ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui talked to Derreumaux ahead of his trip. Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsausalitolarkspurhawaiiboatsbuzzworthyboatingworld recordoceanssports
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News