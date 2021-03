'Kayak Klay': Warriors' Klay Thompson shows off his new way of getting to work

EMBED >More News Videos Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was quite frank about his emotions when finding out about Klay Thompson's season-ending Achilles injury .

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is a fan favorite for many reasons. Now we can add "kayaking to practice" to the list.Saturday was the first day of spring, the weather was beautiful, and Thompson took full advantage.He posted to his Instagram story that he was casually peddling across the Bay in his kayak to get to practice at the Chase Center."It's a beautiful day, about to yak to practice. It's nice, no wind, calm waters, sun shining, ain't no complaints," Thompson said.Thompson has told stories about jumping in the cold waters of the San Francisco Bay before, making him a "Splash Brother" on and off the court.In the same Instagram story, Thompson posted a video of him shooting (and making) 12 3-pointers in a row.A good sign for the injured guard, who has been hard at work recovering from a torn Achilles.