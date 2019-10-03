Key witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial says Tiffany Li lied to police about Keith Green's disappearance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A key witness in the case of a wealthy Peninsula woman accused of killing the father of her two children took the stand for the second day on Wednesday.
Uta Bredenstein told jurors that defendant Tiffany Li admitted to lying to police about Keith Green's disappearance.
RELATED: Gruesome evidence revealed in Hillsborough heiress murder case
Bredenstein is the wife of Olivier Adella, the man who admitted to dumping Green's body in Sonoma County in April 2016.
Bredenstein testified that after Green's disappearance Li asked her about traffic surveillance cameras. Bredenstein says that Li admitted she lied to police when she told them that she drove alone after meeting Green at a pancake house in Millbrae.
Bredenstein says that Li told her that Green was in the passenger seat of her car.
MURDER MYSTERY TIMELINE: The disappearance of Millbrae resident Keith Green
Prosecutors say Li lured Green to her Hillsborough mansion where he was shot by her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat.
Wednesday morning, Bredenstein also testified that after Green disappeared she overheard Bayat mention that he had put a gun to Green's head. But defense attorneys say Bayat was referring to false accusations he read on social media.
On cross-examination, one of Bayat's defense attorneys, James Thompson, noted in a question that Adella is currently in jail charged with Green's murder. The lawyer asked Bredentein if she would perjure herself to protect her husband. She replied that she would not.
Adella had been the prosecution's star witness but he was thrown off the case last month after it was revealed he tried to contact a defense witness.
RELATED: Who's Who in Hillsborough Heiress murder case
In an exclusive interview with ABC7 News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes in 2017, Adella said he feared for his life and his family's safety if he didn't agree to dispose of Green's body.
In an exclusive interview with ABC7 News in March, Bredenstein said she fully supports her husband and understood how he might have felt threatened.
Key witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial says Tiffany Li lied to police about Keith Green's disappearance
KEITH GREEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News