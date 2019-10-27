Kincade Fire: Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg burns to the ground

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
ABC7 News Cornell Barnard shows what's left of the historic property, which was founded in 1869."It is a total loss, it is gone. I just spoke to with a Cal Fire representative," said Barnard.
"I was told the fire was likely started from embers that were blowing from the Kincade Fire."All that's left is the brick faade and a sculpture of a wild boar."It's just incredible just how fast the fire burned. Cal Fire says it took about an hour for the winery to go up in flames," said Barnard during a live report from the winery Sunday morning.
