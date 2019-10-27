Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg burns to the ground

By Cornell Barnard
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg's Alexander Valley went up in smoke after the winds caused the Kincade Fire Sonoma County to explode overnight.

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

ABC7 News Cornell Barnard shows what's left of the historic property, which was founded in 1869."It is a total loss, it is gone. I just spoke to with a Cal Fire representative," said Barnard.

"I was told the fire was likely started from embers that were blowing from the Kincade Fire."All that's left is the brick faade and a sculpture of a wild boar."It's just incredible just how fast the fire burned. Cal Fire says it took about an hour for the winery to go up in flames," said Barnard during a live report from the winery Sunday morning.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.

