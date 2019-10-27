Kincade Fire

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire has burned 25,955 acres, forced more than 80,000 evacuations and destroyed 77 buildings.

It is 10 percent contained with strong winds on the way overnight.

We are keeping track of the fire size and evacuation zones, and traffic in the area with this map:



