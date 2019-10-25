Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County: PHOTOS
GEYESRVILLE, Calif. - In Sonoma County, authorities ordered 2,000 people to evacuate as a wildfire burned 49 buildings and exploded to 21,900 acres, whipped up by the strong winds that had prompted PG&E to impose blackouts across the region. It was 5 percent contained.
Officials ordered an evacuation of Geyserville, home to about 900 people and a popular stop for wine country tourists, along with nearby residents. The blaze threatened some of the area's famed wineries and the River Rock Casino as flames raged on the outskirts of town.
See photos from the firefighting efforts in the photo gallery above.
Click here for the latest on the Kincade Fire.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related topics:
geyservillebrush firewildfirekincade fire
geyservillebrush firewildfirekincade fire
KINCADE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News