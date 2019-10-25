Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County: PHOTOS

GEYESRVILLE, Calif. - In Sonoma County, authorities ordered 2,000 people to evacuate as a wildfire burned 49 buildings and exploded to 21,900 acres, whipped up by the strong winds that had prompted PG&E to impose blackouts across the region. It was 5 percent contained.Officials ordered an evacuation of Geyserville, home to about 900 people and a popular stop for wine country tourists, along with nearby residents. The blaze threatened some of the area's famed wineries and the River Rock Casino as flames raged on the outskirts of town.See photos from the firefighting efforts in the photo gallery above.