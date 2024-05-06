Police lift shelter-in-place order in Antioch after search for suspect

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- Antioch police said just after 5 p.m. Monday that they lifted the shelter-in-place for residents in the area of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, and Monroe and Madison courts.

Police were actively searching for a wanted subject in the area around 2 p.m. and asked anyone living in the area to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

Officers were looking for 28-year-old Carlos Palacios. He was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

It was not clear on Monday evening whether or not Palacios was apprehended.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity can call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.