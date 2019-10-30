Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the Sonoma County fire

Here are some ways to help out your neighbors in the Bay Area as well as the firefighters who are working to stop the fire from spreading:
HOW TO VOLUNTEER & DONATE
- Red Cross reminds donors that collecting and sending food, clothing and household items is often not needed. The best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation, which they can use for what they need most. Go to redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Sonoma County Animal Services does not currently need supplies but will provide updates if this changes. Monetary donations can be made here.
- People interested in volunteering should go to the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County website.
- Petaluma People Services Center is coordinating volunteers and donations to assist with shelter and emergency response needs. To volunteer or offer a donation, please send an email to admin@petalumapeople.org, call 707-529-1201 or register in person at the Kenilworth Teen Center, 150 Fairgrounds Dr.
- Nonprofit Corazon Healdsburg is helping the Spanish-speaking community in Sonoma County. They're finding and booking hotel rooms for evacuees left homeless, giving them gift cards, money for gas. If you need help or would like to donate to support their work, go here and here.
- NEW blankets, pillows and towels needed - Petaluma is sheltering nearly 1,500 evacuees. They are in need of NEW blankets, pillows and towels. If you can donate, please drop them off at the Kenilworth Teen Center located 150 Fairgrounds Dr.
- Learn more here about businesses offering free goods and services for Kincade Fire, power outage evacuees and first responders.
ANIMAL SERVICES
Sonoma County Animal Services is focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of domestic animals and livestock during the fires. To request assistance 707-565-7100 or 707-565-7103 during regular hours which are Tuesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For emergency or after hours service, contact the Sonoma Sheriff Department at 707-565-2121. For information, visit Sonoma County Animal Services.
Animal supplies needed - Leashes, harnesses, cat litter & scoopers, litter trays, crates and beds. If you can donate, please take them to the Kenilworth Teen Center located at 150 Fairgrounds Dr.
HOW TO HELP FIREFIGHTERS
The California Fire Foundation runs the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund, which provides assistance and support to firefighters who are displaced or impacted by fire or natural disaster. It also helps firefighters who sustain burn injuries in the line of duty. Click here for more information about making a cash donation.
Click here for the latest evacuation and shelter information.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
