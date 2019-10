Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County

Mandatory Evacuation Zones now include:

Evacuation centers:

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The blaze has burned 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.We are keeping track of the fire size and evacuation zones, and traffic in the area with this map:GeyservilleKnights ValleyHealdsburg and WindsorDry Creek ValleyMark West, Larkfield, WikiupCounty jurisdiction of Porter Creek, Petrified Forrest, Calistoga and St. Helena RoadsForestville, Guerneville, Duncans Mills, Jenner, Bodega Bay, OccidentalSebastopol and Valley FordCoffey Park and Santa Rosa north of Guerneville Rd/Steele LaneWest of 101 Road between Guerneville Road and Ludwig AvenueSanta Rosa Veterans Hall1351 Maple Street, Santa RosaPetaluma Veterans Hall1094 Petaluma Boulevard SouthSonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma175 Fairgrounds Drive, PetalumaPetaluma Community Center320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma