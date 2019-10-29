Kincade Fire Maps: Here's how much ground the wildfire would cover in other parts of Bay Area

These maps put the wildfire's size into perspective by showing how much ground it would cover in other parts of the Bay Area.
Hypothetically, in the East Bay, the Kincade Fire would cover Oakland, through Orinda and Berkeley, and out to Richmond.
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County
In the South Bay it would extend from Los Gatos, through San Jose, and up to Milpitas.
If it started in San Francisco, the wildfire would span all the way down to Burlingame.
