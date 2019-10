Kincade Fire Maps: Here's how much ground the wildfire would cover in other parts of Bay Area

This Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 image shows what the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, Calif. would like in the East Bay.

This Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 image shows what the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, Calif. would like in the South Bay.

This Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 image shows what the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, Calif. would like in San Francisco.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire has burned more than 75,000 acres in Sonoma County, but what exactly does that look like?These maps put the wildfire's size into perspective by showing how much ground it would cover in other parts of the Bay Area.Hypothetically, in the East Bay, the Kincade Fire would cover Oakland, through Orinda and Berkeley, and out to Richmond.In the South Bay it would extend from Los Gatos, through San Jose, and up to Milpitas.If it started in San Francisco, the wildfire would span all the way down to Burlingame.