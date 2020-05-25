weather

Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Sunday, Aug. 30 in the Bay Area due to wildfire smoke.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

What are Spare the Air days?

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

Spare the Air Alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:

On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:


  • Bike to work or around town

  • Take public transit

  • Work at home or telecommute

  • Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

  • Reduce household energy use

  • Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

  • Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray



The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josemarinnapasonomalivermorelos gatoshollistersanta cruzbay area air quality management districtcarbon monoxideair qualitygreenhouse gasweatherspare the airkincade fireclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather Forecast: Spare the Air extended, building summer heat
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
Hurricane Laura's leftovers move east, leaving a disaster in Louisiana
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a natural disaster
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom to announce plans for reopening more businesses
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
If CA fires are getting contained, why is air quality so bad?
LIVE: SF mayor gives update on COVID-19, reopening businesses
Wildfire updates: LNU Complex Fire 35% contained
Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Wife reacts after Black business owner questioned by Tiburon police
Show More
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Coronavirus updates: Specific businesses reopening in Alameda Co.
Sunnyvale private school holds in-person classes
NBA gameplay to resume Saturday after Jacob Blake protests
California Foster Farms plant shut down after 8 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News