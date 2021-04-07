EXCLUSIVE: What is a fire risk score? Here's how it impacts your insurance coverage

"So I want to give you a quick view of our home here," John Campos said to 7 On Your Side from his San Rafael home.
His home has great views with plenty of green space.
Maybe too much.
RELATED: 'Catastrophic model' could be used to set your fire insurance rates
His insurance company notified him his fire insurance will be cancelled in June due to high fire risk.
"As a consumer I feel betrayed by the insurance industry," Campos told us.
He says he's worked with the San Rafael Fire Department and followed their recommendations to "harden" his property by ridding it of overgrown vegetation.
He's even put in a fireproof roof and underlayment.
"We've gone through quite a bit of different mitigation measures to make us less of a risk. However, it doesn't seem to have helped any," said a frustrated Campos.
RELATED: Here's how 'fire scores' can impact your homeowner's insurance
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has heard Campos's story and doesn't think what happened to him is right.
"This is a classic case of why we need to make sure that if you've invested, you know, the thousands of dollars that it takes to harden your home, you should be able to get coverage," Lara said.
He is calling for more transparency in the fire risk score given to homeowners. The scores are calculated by companies hired by the insurance industry and are largely unknown by the general public.
"I want the consumer to know why they got the score, how they can mitigate it and how they can lessen their score," Lara told us exclusively.
Campos says he has no idea what his score is and that it even existed. "If we're unaware, it's obviously not fair to the consumer," he said.
RELATED: California wildfires could lead to major spikes in cost of home insurance
Lara says his goal is to both reduce fire risk and the cancellation of home insurance policies.
"The insurance companies need to do their part. And through our regulatory process, we're going to force them if need be to write policies in these areas, once people have done the right thing, which is to harden our home, like the case with Mr. Campos," Lara said.
RELATED: Companies reluctant to renew fire insurance for countless Bay Area homeowners
John Campos's insurance company, Pacific Specialty Insurance company, declined to comment for this story.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association called fire risk scores a critical tool to calculate risks and looks forward to working with the insurance commissioner on the proposal.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.