Kincade Fire: Enormous smoke plumes, out-of-control flames caught on camera

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Flames erupted near Geyserville Wednesday night as the fast-moving Kincade Fire spread over Sonoma County. The fire, fueled by powerful winds that prompted a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent fires, grew quickly overnight.
As the sun came up, enormous plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the ridge. Firefighters say the blaze continued to grow and burned several structures.
CAL FIRE planes dropped fire retardant on the out-of-control flames. Firefighters said winds have slowed, but the terrain makes it difficult to battle the fire.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but wildfire risk was extremely high as humidity levels plunged and winds gusted up to 70 mph.
