PG&E transmission lines to blame for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says

The Kincade fire erupted quickly near some power lines and a power plant, raising some questions whether PG&E's planned power outages are effective. The I-Team has been digging into the source of the blaze. Here's what we've found.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CAL FIRE investigators have released the cause of the Kincade Fire that burned thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in October 2019.CAL FIRE has determined the fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located northeast of Geyserville.According to the report, dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity contributed to the extreme rates of fire spread.CAL FIRE has forwarded its investigative report to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.The Kincade Fire started on Oct. 23, and burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries.