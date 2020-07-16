PG&E transmission lines to blame for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CAL FIRE investigators have released the cause of the Kincade Fire that burned thousands of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in October 2019.

CAL FIRE has determined the fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located northeast of Geyserville.

VIDEO: PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment
EMBED More News Videos

The Kincade fire erupted quickly near some power lines and a power plant, raising some questions whether PG&E's planned power outages are effective. The I-Team has been digging into the source of the blaze. Here's what we've found.



According to the report, dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity contributed to the extreme rates of fire spread.

CAL FIRE has forwarded its investigative report to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: More than 80,000 wildfire victims file claims against PG&E

The Kincade Fire started on Oct. 23, and burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healdsburgsan franciscopg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfirecal firekincade fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
CA's Lt. governor responds to surge of COVID-19 cases
SJSU to reevaluate policing on campus
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Coronavirus updates: CA to make announcement on schools reopening, sources say
Show More
NASA releases closest-ever images of the sun
CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September
49ers, Giants announce plan to distribute 500,000 face masks
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police
More TOP STORIES News