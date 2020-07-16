PG&E transmission lines to blame for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE has determined the fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electricity (PG&E) located northeast of Geyserville.
VIDEO: PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment
According to the report, dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity contributed to the extreme rates of fire spread.
CAL FIRE has forwarded its investigative report to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.
The Kincade Fire started on Oct. 23, and burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 structures and caused four non-life threatening injuries.