More than 80,000 wildfire victims file claims against PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 80,000 people have filed a claim against PG&E over wildfires that were started by the utility company's equipment.
With a deadline extension and "aggressive" effort to track down victims, The New York Times reports more than half of those claims were filed in the past month after a federal judge appointed a man to go door-to-door in the fire zone to spread the word.
A relief fund for the claimants is expected to total $13.5 billion.
