Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke from Sonoma County wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our helicopter was overhead as the huge plume of smoke from the Kincade Fire continued spreading over Sonoma County.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says smoke from wildfire prompted officials to call a Spare the Air alert for Thursday. She notes that shifting winds may cause the smoke to blow directly over much of the region.

The Kincade Fire exploded in size early Thursday amid dangerous winds that prompted the state's largest utility to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.

RELATED: Shifting winds may blow smoke from Sonoma County wildfire over parts of Bay Area

Authorities ordered the entire community of Geyserville to evacuate after the fire in the Sonoma County wine region north of San Francisco grew to more than 15 square miles. The town has about 900 residents and is a popular stop for wine country tourists.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but wildfire risk was extremely high as humidity levels plunged and winds gusted up to 70 mph.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservillewindbrush firefireair qualitywildfiresonoma countyspare the aircal firekincade fireforecastsmoke
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire smoke may blow over parts of Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert in effect
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire explodes in size in Sonoma County
Kincade Fire smoke may blow over parts of Bay Area
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
Video shows man driving through Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
Highway 1 closed as crews battle wildfires near Stinson Beach
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Show More
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages continue
Man describes evacuation during Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
How to survive a fast-moving wildfire
AccuWeather forecast: Critical Fire Weather
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
More TOP STORIES News