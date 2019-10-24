Kincade Fire: Shifting winds may blow smoke from Sonoma County wildfire over parts of Bay Area

"A Red Flag Warning continues to push smoke from the Kincade Fire into the North Bay," said Argen.
The wind will change in the next 24 hours.
"Shifting winds Friday will likely cause the smoke to be directly over much of the region, including San Francisco and Santa Clara," said Argen.
"Impacts to SFO may begin as early as 11 a.m. Friday," tweeted the National Weather Service.
