Kincade Fire: Shifting winds may blow smoke from Sonoma County wildfire over parts of Bay Area

Heads Up, Bay Area! Although the #KincadeFire isn't causing smoke issues over the Bay Area today, shifting winds tomorrow will likely cause the smoke to be directly over much of the region. Impacts to SFO may begin as early as 11am Friday. pic.twitter.com/3tlCIXIC5r — NWS CWSU Oakland (@NWSCWSUZOA) October 24, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Come Friday you may be asking, "What's that haze?" ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says smoke from the Kincade Fire in in Sonoma County is causing a Spare the Air Alert for Thursday."A Red Flag Warning continues to push smoke from the Kincade Fire into the North Bay," said Argen.The wind will change in the next 24 hours."Shifting winds Friday will likely cause the smoke to be directly over much of the region, including San Francisco and Santa Clara," said Argen."Impacts to SFO may begin as early as 11 a.m. Friday," tweeted the National Weather Service.