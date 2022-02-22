PG&E close to plea deal in criminal case for destructive 2019 Kincade Fire

RELATED: PG&E transmission lines to blame for Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says
The DA and utility are reportedly close to a plea deal in the case.
Hearings will resume Feb 28. if no deal is finalized.
PG&E faces 33 criminal charges for causing the wildfire, which started on Oct. 23 -- burning a total of 77,758 acres, destroying 374 structures and causing four non-life threatening injuries.
