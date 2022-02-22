Kincade Fire

PG&E close to plea deal in criminal case for destructive 2019 Kincade Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A preliminary hearing has been paused in the criminal case against Pacific Gas & Electric for the 2019 Kincade Fire that burned in Sonoma County.

The DA and utility are reportedly close to a plea deal in the case.

Hearings will resume Feb 28. if no deal is finalized.

PG&E faces 33 criminal charges for causing the wildfire, which started on Oct. 23 -- burning a total of 77,758 acres, destroying 374 structures and causing four non-life threatening injuries.

The Kincade fire erupted quickly near some power lines and a power plant, raising some questions whether PG&E's planned power outages are effective. The I-Team has been digging into the source of the blaze. Here's what we've found.



