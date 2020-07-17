Regulators vote to require wireless companies to provide backup power after many lost cell service in 2019 Kincade Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During Kincade Fire that burned 374 acres in Sonoma County last fall, hundreds of cell towers lost power, making it impossible for people to use their phones for emergencies.
On Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission voted to require wireless providers to have 72-hours of backup power.
The commission is also asking them to do a better job of working with emergency responders.
Last fire season, more than a million people lost service during PG&E blackouts.
CAL FIRE announced Thursday the Kincade Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned by PG&E.
