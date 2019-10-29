Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Harrowing dashcam video shows San Francisco firefighters driving into flames, embers hitting windshield

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Harrowing video of San Francisco firefighters sent into the Kincade Fire drives home the reality that our first-responders are risking their lives when they step in to battle raging wildfires.

Firefighters from San Francisco Fire Department were deployed to help fight the Kincade Fire, which has now burned 74,000 acres in Sonoma County.

RELATED: Kincade Fire: CAL FIRE says Sonoma County wildfire is now more than 74,000 acres, 15 percent contained

Video taken through the windshield was recorded at 3 am Monday, as the crew headed straight into the fire. As they drive down a dark, narrow road against a burning hillside, embers and smoke bombard their windshield.

In the middle of the night, they twist and turn down the curvy, two-lane road, inches away from spreading flames.



"We appreciate their complete dedication to the task of protecting lives and property," the tweet from San Francisco Firefighters 798 says.

