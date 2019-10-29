Kincade Fire: Harrowing dashcam video shows San Francisco firefighters driving into flames, embers hitting windshield

Firefighters from San Francisco Fire Department were deployed to help fight the Kincade Fire, which has now burned 74,000 acres in Sonoma County.
Video taken through the windshield was recorded at 3 am Monday, as the crew headed straight into the fire. As they drive down a dark, narrow road against a burning hillside, embers and smoke bombard their windshield.
In the middle of the night, they twist and turn down the curvy, two-lane road, inches away from spreading flames.
Front windshield view of what our #Firefighters were faced with this morning (3am). We appreciate their complete dedication to the task of protecting lives and property. #KincadeFire @IAFFNewsDesk @team10th #nosleep #sffd #sffire #firelife #wildland pic.twitter.com/Dlpf9P8Zdl— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) October 29, 2019
"We appreciate their complete dedication to the task of protecting lives and property," the tweet from San Francisco Firefighters 798 says.
