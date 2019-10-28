Kincade Fire: SKY7 shows smoke sitting heavily over Sonoma County

KINCADE FIRE SMOKE: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
Though it's mostly being pushed over the Pacific Ocean due to strong winds or is aloft over the region, the air district says localized impacts closest to the fire continue. Winds are expected to shift to the northwest starting Monday afternoon and smoke is expected to impact the entire Bay Area.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
- Incredible video show battle to save Windsor from Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
- Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
- PHOTOS: Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County
- SKY7 captures smoke, haze from Sonoma County wildfire
- Sonoma County woman caught on camera trying to save home from fast-moving wildfire
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County
- Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
- Enormous smoke plumes, out-of-control flames from Kincade Fire caught on camera
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County