Kincade Fire: SKY7 shows smoke sitting heavily over Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the explosive Kincade Fire was captured by SKY7 sitting heavily over many cities in the North Bay.Though it's mostly being pushed over the Pacific Ocean due to strong winds or is aloft over the region, the air district says localized impacts closest to the fire continue. Winds are expected to shift to the northwest starting Monday afternoon and smoke is expected to impact the entire Bay Area.