Kincade Fire: SKY7 shows heavy smoke over San Francisco, Oakland

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- See all that haze? Those aren't clouds over the Bay Area. Smoke from Sonoma County's explosive Kincade Fire is drifting over parts of the region, including San Francisco and the East Bay.Though it's mostly being pushed over the Pacific Ocean due to strong winds or is aloft over the region, the air district says localized impacts closest to the fire continue. Winds are expected to shift to the northwest starting Monday afternoon and smoke is expected to impact the entire Bay Area.