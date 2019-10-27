SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fires continued to ravage the Bay Area Sunday as thousands remained under evacuation after multiple blazes erupted across the region, including the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
Firefighters were in a fierce battle across the Bay Area. Authorities say they've ordered at least 180,000 people to evacuate as wind-driven fires raged near neighborhoods north of San Francisco.
The biggest of the fires was the Kincade Fire, which was burning in Sonoma County: Click here for full coverage and Kincade Fire updates
Many Bay Area residents lost power as PG&E enacted the third Public Safety Power shutoff. The utility company said 940,000 customers are expected to be impacted across 36 counties. Read the latest on the PG&E PSPS and follow developments to find out when power will be restored.
Many schools are also closed Monday due to fire activity and power outages. See the full school closures list here
LATEST
Sunday:
New evacuation order for parts of Lafayette near Highway 24 due to fire
Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County: 30,000 acres burned, 10 percent contained
Kincade Fire: Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg burns to the ground
Time-lapse video of Kincade Fire quickly spreading at Geyser Peak in Healdsburg causing color of camera to change
Kincade Fire: Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa evacuated due to threat from wildfire
Fires cause I-80 closure in Vallejo, evacuation of Cal Maritime
Vallejo fire: Harrowing video shows flames on both sides of I-80
Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect
Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County: PHOTOS
MAPS
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
