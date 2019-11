HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- A historic winery in Healdsburg that was mostly destroyed by the Kincade Fire is demonstrating the resilience of Sonoma County.Soda Rock Winery held tastings in its barn, one week after most of the 150-year-old property was destroyed by the Kincade Fire.Only the barn and a statue of a wild boar, known as Lord Snort, are still standing.Soda Rock Winery says much of its wine storage is offsite, so there was little damage to its inventory.