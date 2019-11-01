Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The historic Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg was destroyed in the Kincade Fire. The 150-year-old building along Chalk Hill Road was the original site of the original Alexander Valley General Store and post office.

CAL FIRE responders called the structure's destruction "a complete loss."

All that's left is the brick facade and a sculpture of a wild boar. CAL FIRE says it took about an hour for the winery to go up in flames.

The building is one of several that have was lost in the Kincade Fire.

