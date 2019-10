Massive Kincade Fire smoke plume visible from International Space Station

From @Space_Station I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them. pic.twitter.com/islV3DP5yM — Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) October 30, 2019

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has been burning for nearly a week, and new photos shot aboard the International Space Station show how the large fire's plume of smoke has moved across the Bay Area.The photos were shot by NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who tweeted Wednesday: "From @Space_Station I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them."The three photos accompanying Morgan's tweet showed the plume of smoke as viewed from the north and the east more than 250 miles above. As of Wednesday morning, the fire's sixth day, the blaze had scorched 76,825 acres in Sonoma County and was reported to be 30 percent contained.In addition to Morgan's view from the space station, the fire was also visible more than 80 miles away from San Francisco as night fell. Check out video captured from the ABC7 News camera atop Sutro Tower on Tuesday evening: