Kincade Fire flames visible from 80 miles away in San Francisco: VIDEO

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire is burning more than 80 miles from San Francisco, but flames from the massive blaze were visible from the city at night.Our ABC7 News camera mounted atop Sutro Tower spotted flames and a plume of smoke billowing into the night sky in the distance on Tuesday evening. Check out the video in the player above to watch a time-lapse of the fire as the wind whipped the flames. The camera also spotted a new flare-up on the right side of the frame.As of Wednesday morning, the fire's sixth day, the blaze had scorched 76,825 acres in Sonoma County and was reported to be 30 percent contained.