Kincade Fire flames visible from 80 miles away in San Francisco: VIDEO

Our ABC7 News camera mounted atop Sutro Tower spotted flames and a plume of smoke billowing into the night sky in the distance on Tuesday evening. Check out the video in the player above to watch a time-lapse of the fire as the wind whipped the flames. The camera also spotted a new flare-up on the right side of the frame.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire's sixth day, the blaze had scorched 76,825 acres in Sonoma County and was reported to be 30 percent contained.
Click here for the latest evacuation and shelter information.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Kincade Fire Maps: Here's how much ground the wildfire would cover in other parts of Bay Area
- PHOTOS: Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County
- Harrowing dashcam video shows SF firefighters driving into Kincade Fire flames, embers hitting windshield
- SKY7 shows Kincade Fire smoke sitting heavily over Sonoma County
- Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
- Sonoma County woman caught on camera trying to save home from fast-moving wildfire
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County
- Enormous smoke plumes, out-of-control flames from Kincade Fire caught on camera
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County