Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Video shows the terrifying moments as a person drove through the explosive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The wildfire exploded in size early Thursday amid dangerous winds that prompted the state's largest utility to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.

Authorities ordered the entire community of Geyserville to evacuate after the fire in the Sonoma County wine region north of San Francisco grew to more than 15 square miles. The town has about 900 residents and is a popular stop for wine country tourists.

VIDEO: Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Sonoma County wildfire

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but wildfire risk was extremely high as humidity levels plunged and winds gusted up to 70 mph. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The fire came two years after a series of deadly blazes tore through the same area, killing a total of 44 people.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservillewindsorhealdsburgevacuationpower outagefirewildfiresonoma countycal firekincade firefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire explodes in size, forces evacuations
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire explodes in size, forces evacuations
Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages continue
AccuWeather forecast: Critical Fire Weather
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Show More
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
LIST: Schools impacted by Kincade Fire, PG&E power shutoff
PG&E power outage timeline
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
More TOP STORIES News