Kincade Fire: Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Video shows the terrifying moments as a person drove through the explosive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
The wildfire exploded in size early Thursday amid dangerous winds that prompted the state's largest utility to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.
Authorities ordered the entire community of Geyserville to evacuate after the fire in the Sonoma County wine region north of San Francisco grew to more than 15 square miles. The town has about 900 residents and is a popular stop for wine country tourists.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but wildfire risk was extremely high as humidity levels plunged and winds gusted up to 70 mph. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The fire came two years after a series of deadly blazes tore through the same area, killing a total of 44 people.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
