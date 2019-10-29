PG&E crews spotted near Vallejo fire, Cal Maritime deals with aftermath, students sent home

By Kris Reyes
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Spotted at about 3 p.m. Monday, PG&E crews appeared to be inspecting lines, driving over the ridge in south Vallejo where the Sky Fire started Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Harrowing eyewitness video of flames near I-80 in Vallejo

Flames charred an entire hill in less than 10 minutes, threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

At its peak - the Sky Fire jumped 1-80 and engulfed the Carquinez Bridge in smoke and flames -- a scary sight from our SKY7 cameras and from the ground. It wasn't contained until late afternoon Sunday.

This is what Cal Maritime woke up to -- a building destroyed. Some sailboats were also damaged. The Academy evacuated about 200 students, many were trying to return Monday.

"It was pretty scary, I just ran fast," said Jesse Swineheart, a Cal Maritime student.

"We just went straight to one guy's house, we had 12 dudes in one living room," said Colby Thomas, another Cal Maritime student.

Many schools in the areas surrounding the fire closed early, dealing with the double whammy of poor air quality and PG&E shutoffs.

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out in Vallejo near Carquinez Bridge


At Lupine Elementary, masks seemed to be the uniform of the day.

"It's a rainbow colored mask to protect my nose and mouth. People are going home early... it's making people sick," said one girl.

At Cal Maritime, there are no plans to open for an entire week, with a number of hotspots still burning on campus.

"What we want to make sure is that all of that is clear before we even start making moves, " said Franz Luzano, Vice President and CFO at Cal Maritime.

