Kincade Fire 60 percent contained, most mandatory evacuations lifted

The Kincade Fire has burned more than 76,000 acres -- that's 120 square miles. The blaze is now 60-percent contained. The latest number of structures destroyed is 266 and half of those are homes. More than 90,000 structures remain threatened.
Over 5,000 people are continuing to work on this fire and the progress their making is showing.
MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation
Several evacuation orders have been reduced from mandatory evacuations to evacuation warnings. Parts of Zones 1, 3, and 5 are open for residents to return home.
About 6,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders. The sheriff's office says those evacuations will remain in place until crews can get into burn areas and evaluate the damage.
GO HERE for the exact locations, a live map, and other evacuation details.
"WE BELIEVE MOST OF THE THREAT IS NOW IN OUR REAR-VIEW MIRROR"
After days of mandatory evacuations, Windsor residents treated firefighters to a victory lap.
"We are so happy to be home-- thank you so much," exclaimed one resident holding up a sign for firefighters driving through her neighborhood.
A new day in Sonoma County, as most evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings, and neighborhoods repopulated on Wednesday.
"I didn't think I was going to have a home when I came back, but they did a remarkable job," said Windsor resident, Robby Fouts, about the firefighters who protected his home, which was not damaged by the nearby flames.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
SMOKE TRACKER: Check current Bay Area air quality levels
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, did have this to say about the ongoing recovery.
"We believe most of the threat is now in our rear-view mirror"
EVACUEES WAIT IT OUT WITH THEIR PETS
Among the thousands of evacuees, many had to rush out of their homes with a few extra family members.
Plenty of the evacuation centers filled up with people and their pets. Some are specifically devoted for large animals.
At the Sonoma County Fairgrounds shelter- hundreds of people have spent the last couple nights sleeping on cots with their dogs, cats, even birds beside them.
For some, this is their first time ever having to spend days in an evacuation center. For others, it's an all-too-recent feeling from the past couple years.
NEWSOM VISITS EVACUEES WHILE MANY TRY TO COPE
When California Governor Gavin Newsom met with fire evacuees at a food bank in Santa Rosa, Wednesday morning, there were two words he said more than any others.
"So sorry. So Sorry."
We asked him about that-his answer: "People shouldn't have to live like this."
And live like this over and over, he added, but even on Wednesday, as skies clear and power returns slowly, they still are.
"What has been the hardest part for you?" we asked a woman named Cathy.
"Not knowing if my family is okay. And are things going to burn? Being evacuated. No water. No electricity."
Michelle Lazar said, "It's rough. I've got an 11-month-old baby and it is tough out here."
By mid-afternoon in Santa Rosa many stores remained closed, including a Whole Foods.
"What did you want to buy in there?" We asked one young man.
"Vegan protein powder." Welcome to California. He could just as easily said, "More gas for my generators."
Lonnie Kirby of Forestville and Sunny Moody don't expect power back at their house until Friday, maybe.
"What has this been like for you?" we asked Sunny.
"Chaotic."
Not even with all the RV's parked outside a WalMart in Rohnert Park. Gabe Abramson from Windsor bought his fifth wheel after the fires of 2017, just in case.
KINCADE FIRE FROM SPACE
The Kincade Fire is visible from space.
A tweet by Astronaut Andrew Morgan, who's at the International Space Station, shows a trail of smoke blowing west, toward the ocean.
From @Space_Station I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them. pic.twitter.com/islV3DP5yM— Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) October 30, 2019
Morgan tweeted a message of support to those affected by the fire.
He says he is "thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them."
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
ABC7 News' Lauren Martinez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.