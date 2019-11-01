Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned

The Kincade Fire has burned 77,758 acres and is now 68-percent contained. There are 352 structures that have been destroyed and more than 1,600 structures remain threatened.
Over 5,000 people are continuing to work on this fire and the progress their making is showing. Several evacuation orders have been reduced from mandatory evacuations to evacuation warnings. Parts of Zones 1, 3, and 5 are open for residents to return home.
Thursday afternoon, evacuation warnings were also lifted in Zone 21, 31, 32, 33 and 34, according to CAL FIRE.
More residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders. The sheriff's office says those evacuations will remain in place until crews can get into burn areas and evaluate the damage.
EVACUEES PRAISE ALERT SYSTEM DURING KINCADE FIRE
As residents return home to areas impacted by the Kincade Fire, many are sharing thoughts about just how different this experience was compared to the Tubbs Fire from two years ago.
Kim Tyner and Robert Ringrose were among the more than 180,000 people evacuated.
Tyner says this experience was much different from two years ago.
"It was less stressful because we knew: 10 a.m. Saturday morning, out by 4 p.m. in the afternoon. And that was well ahead of the fire," explains Tyner.
One reason things were better she says because the fire isn't burning as close as the Tubbs Fire did. But also, due to the notifications they got with specific instructions about what was happening and what to do.
"Our phones were going off like brass drums. I mean, it went off constantly," says Tyner.
Law enforcement also gave people a six hour window to evacuate, which helped with traffic - and anxiety - out on the freeways.
"People were nice. You could only go 30 to 40 miles an hour. But they were all cool. So, it was good, way different than the (Tubbs Fire)," says Ringrose.
Sergeant Juan Valencia with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department says there were many lessons learned from the Tubbs Fire. For one, alert systems were upgraded. There was also better coordination and communication between local agencies during the Kincade Fire.
"We did have time to somewhat organize, and not create this mass chaos of-- these mass evacuations. And that's what really helped us not have mass casualties in this incident," says Sgt. Valencia.
Sixteen-year-old Conroy Smith says having survived the Tubbs Fire also gave people more confident against the Kincade Fire, and a belief that there town would be safe.
"It seems more organized this time compared to last time when people were really didn't know what to do. They thought, we got to just hope (for the best). This time we came a lot more prepared," says Smith.
FOOD AND FUN IN WAKE OF FIRE
At the Sonoma County Fairgrounds night-- kids got to be kids again. Because for the past week, the Kincade Fire has forced them to grow up fast.
Halloween party organizer Jane Engdahl said, "We had kids in the shelter who were afraid Halloween wasn't going to happen because they weren't going to be home. So we told them it didn't matter we were gonna do it here."
The idea for this event was born just two days ago when companies started calling asking if they could donate large amounts of candy to fire victims.
And so for this night-- everyone can forget about the smoke, the fire, the anxiety, and their loss.
Anthony Dadio, 11, said, "I'm thankful for having this Halloween because of the fire we couldn't have it."
They can instead focus on fun.
Earlier Thursday the community came together once again to give the gift of food to those in need.
Several groups came together, including from Redwood Empire Food Bank, to hand out groceries.
Sonoma County resident Antonio Oliva said, "We don't have food. I'm not working because of the fires."
The line outside Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa stretched down the block as evacuees, those still in the dark, and people simply in need-- got some support.
Evacuee Laurissa said, "This is extremely helpful for people who lost wages and need the help the extra help."
Because after all, today is a new day which could bring new beginnings.
"WE BELIEVE MOST OF THE THREAT IS NOW IN OUR REAR-VIEW MIRROR"
After days of mandatory evacuations, Windsor residents treated firefighters to a victory lap.
"We are so happy to be home-- thank you so much," exclaimed one resident holding up a sign for firefighters driving through her neighborhood.
A new day in Sonoma County, as most evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings, and neighborhoods repopulated on Wednesday.
"I didn't think I was going to have a home when I came back, but they did a remarkable job," said Windsor resident, Robby Fouts, about the firefighters who protected his home, which was not damaged by the nearby flames.
To see if your address is evacuated, use the online, up-to-date evacuation map for Sonoma County available here. If you have any questions, officials urge you call 211.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, did have this to say about the ongoing recovery.
"We believe most of the threat is now in our rear-view mirror"
HEALDSBURG MAYOR GETS EMOTIONAL OVER EVACUATIONS
In Healdsburg, the evacuation order has been downgraded to a warning. PG&E customers have their power back, but are without gas service.
It should be restored in the next few days.
We talked Healdsburg's Mayor David Hagele Thursday. He got emotional when talking about city residents having to evacuate.
"It's a big toll on families. I have a six and eight-year-old. When I got called at eight in the morning and said the notice is coming down, you need to come down to the county, we've got to make a statement we've got to clear out Healdsburg. And at that moment, it hit me. The reality of the situation that we were in."
The mayor commended his fellow residents for being prepared, and heeding the evacuation orders.
EVACUEES WAIT IT OUT WITH THEIR PETS
Among the thousands of evacuees, many had to rush out of their homes with a few extra family members.
Plenty of the evacuation centers filled up with people and their pets. Some are specifically devoted for large animals.
At the Sonoma County Fairgrounds shelter- hundreds of people have spent the last couple nights sleeping on cots with their dogs, cats, even birds beside them.
For some, this is their first time ever having to spend days in an evacuation center. For others, it's an all-too-recent feeling from the past couple years.
NEWSOM VISITS EVACUEES WHILE MANY TRY TO COPE
When California Governor Gavin Newsom met with fire evacuees at a food bank in Santa Rosa, Wednesday morning, there were two words he said more than any others.
"So sorry. So Sorry."
We asked him about that-his answer: "People shouldn't have to live like this."
And live like this over and over, he added, but even on Wednesday, as skies clear and power returns slowly, they still are.
"What has been the hardest part for you?" we asked a woman named Cathy.
"Not knowing if my family is okay. And are things going to burn? Being evacuated. No water. No electricity."
Michelle Lazar said, "It's rough. I've got an 11-month-old baby and it is tough out here."
By mid-afternoon in Santa Rosa many stores remained closed, including a Whole Foods.
"What did you want to buy in there?" We asked one young man.
"Vegan protein powder." Welcome to California. He could just as easily said, "More gas for my generators."
Lonnie Kirby of Forestville and Sunny Moody don't expect power back at their house until Friday, maybe.
"What has this been like for you?" we asked Sunny.
"Chaotic."
Not even with all the RV's parked outside a WalMart in Rohnert Park. Gabe Abramson from Windsor bought his fifth wheel after the fires of 2017, just in case.
KINCADE FIRE FROM SPACE
The Kincade Fire is visible from space.
A tweet by Astronaut Andrew Morgan, who's at the International Space Station, shows a trail of smoke blowing west, toward the ocean.
From @Space_Station I was able to catch these pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area. Thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them. pic.twitter.com/islV3DP5yM— Andrew Morgan (@AstroDrewMorgan) October 30, 2019
Morgan tweeted a message of support to those affected by the fire.
He says he is "thinking of the people who have lost their homes and the brave first responders on the front lines protecting them."
