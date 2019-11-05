Kincade Fire

Healdsburg vineyard owner loses crop, names newborn puppy after Kincade Fire

This Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 image shows Ellen Johnson with her puppy at Alexander Valley Wines in Healdsburg, Calif. after the Kincade Fire destroyed most of her crops. (KGO-TV)

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Say hello to Sadie Kincade. She's a basset house puppy, born just one day before the fire for which Ellen Johnson named her.

"She's the smallest evacuee and survivor," said Ellen, who now faces a world of worry since the blaze burned a rental cottage on her property along with $250,00-worth of ready-to-pick cab franc grapes.



Johnson's Alexander Valley Wines is a throwback to the less-heralded times in this valley. Ellen has never known another home address. Her grandparents bought the place in the 1950's.

We met her yesterday, standing in line outside the Healdsburg Community Center, along with hundreds of other fire victims hoping for help.

"I hate to ask," she said, "but if we can get it, we'll struggle through and take what we can."

Without federal emergency funds from FEMA, however, Ellen has limited options.

"I wonder how these burned grapes taste," she said while popping one in her mouth. "Like cooked grapes."

Ellen is waiting for an expert from UC Davis to visit Tuesday afternoon.

"See if we can save some of them," she said. "Otherwise, it's seven years to get a vineyard going again.

That's a feisty, determined woman - Her grandparents would approve.

