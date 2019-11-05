Anxiety runs high for Kincade Fire evacuees who were among last to get PG&E service restored

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Anxiety ran high for the last people who were re-connected to power after the PG&E outages, especially for those in the Kincade Fire evacuation zones.Generators, power cords, dirty dishes in the sink.Homes like these, without power or gas, have become a decreasing minority in the North Bay. But if you live in one, that came with little consolation, today."Chaotic. A mess. We have spent a lot of money," said Melissa Khammivong of Windsor.She and her mother feel as if they have lived in third-world conditions for a while now."A week and a half, maybe," her mom said.They live in a home deep within the Kincade Fire evacuation footprint. It hasn't helped that PG&E had no access for days.The utility says it has touched base with every shut-off customer. But to reconnect gas, those customers need to be present during the ignition of pilot lights.In Healdsburg, the Green Leaf Inn had its gas reconnected at about 1 pm. Management lost two weekends of business, and perhaps more. "We're even having people cancel for next weekend," said manager Oceanna Ingram. "We would have hoped it would be quicker."So would the PG&E employee who showed up today after restoring gas for 71 customers, yesterday.He's a father of four who has not been home in a week.