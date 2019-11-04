Kincade Fire

All evacuation warnings lifted, containment grows to 80 percent for Kincade Fire

By Liz Kreutz
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted and all checkpoints have been removed as of Monday.

The Kincade Fire containment is now up to 80 percent. A new assistance center opens today for those affected by the fire in Sonoma County.

RELATED: How to help Californians impacted by the Sonoma County fire

A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opens Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.

Sadly, Sonoma County has been through this before, but that does mean many agencies know what they're doing and how to help folks impacted the Kincade Fire. The county is quickly setting up a resource center for anyone impacted by the fire to come and get support. That includes a kit that can help them clean up their home, information on how to get CalFresh benefits or start the rebuilding process.

This is a difficult time for so many, but still the community is coming together. Over the weekend, hundreds of people in Windsor gathered together to say thank you to all the first responders who saved lives and property.

"They saved our town! Thousands of firefighters stayed here and save our town. No words," said Windsor resident Lee-Ann Peoples.

The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes.

"This is a resource center, a one stop shop that you can come to without having to go over here, and there and everywhere else," Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele said. "We've got it all here."

MAP: Kincade Fire burn zone, areas under evacuation

State and county agencies will be available to help people impacted regardless of immigration status.

Services include Permit Sonoma, which can help people understand the permitting process to rebuild their home, the Economic Development Board to help local businesses, and the Community Development Commission to help people with housing needs. Translation services will be offered.

Mental health services will also be available.

"We've been through this," Hagele said, "But we know how to bounce back, and this is part of it."

GO HERE for the exact locations, a live map, and other evacuation details.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healdsburgfiresonoma countykincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
WATCH IN 60: BART worker saves man, Apple's housing pledge, Kincade Fire progress
Hundreds of Windsor residents hold celebration to thank firefighters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station
November Special Elections: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
1 year after Camp Fire: Efforts to rebuild continue, some face uncertain future
Photos detail inmates' escape from Monterey County Jail
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat Calif. housing crisis
Milpitas teacher shows up to class in blackface
Show More
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
Bay Area vintner begins prison sentence for role in college admissions scandal
4 displaced after 2-alarm structure fire in SF's Richmond District
WATCH IN 60: BART worker saves man, Apple's housing pledge, Kincade Fire progress
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
More TOP STORIES News