All evacuation warnings lifted, containment grows to 80 percent for Kincade Fire

Happening today at the Healdsburg Community Center: A local assistance center for people impacted by the #KincadeFire is opening up. Here is a list of the resources available.



The center is opening today through Wednesday from 10a-7p. pic.twitter.com/8YmjXs4Bly — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 4, 2019

Never gets old to see this kind of gratitude from a community. A stranger again offered to get coffees for these @CAL_FIRE firefighters at a @Starbucks in Healdsburg. An employee told me someone also loaded up a gift card to pay for any firefighters that come in. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/dYE9y5szMD — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 4, 2019

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has announced that all evacuation warnings have been lifted and all checkpoints have been removed as of Monday.The Kincade Fire containment is now up to 80 percent. A new assistance center opens today for those affected by the fire in Sonoma County.A new resource for those affected by the Kincade Fire opens Monday in Sonoma County as crews continue to make progress to contain the destructive fire.Sadly, Sonoma County has been through this before, but that does mean many agencies know what they're doing and how to help folks impacted the Kincade Fire. The county is quickly setting up a resource center for anyone impacted by the fire to come and get support. That includes a kit that can help them clean up their home, information on how to get CalFresh benefits or start the rebuilding process.This is a difficult time for so many, but still the community is coming together. Over the weekend, hundreds of people in Windsor gathered together to say thank you to all the first responders who saved lives and property."They saved our town! Thousands of firefighters stayed here and save our town. No words," said Windsor resident Lee-Ann Peoples.The resource center is at the Healdsburg Community Center. It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to anyone impacted by the fires, not just those who lost their homes."This is a resource center, a one stop shop that you can come to without having to go over here, and there and everywhere else," Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele said. "We've got it all here."State and county agencies will be available to help people impacted regardless of immigration status.Services include Permit Sonoma, which can help people understand the permitting process to rebuild their home, the Economic Development Board to help local businesses, and the Community Development Commission to help people with housing needs. Translation services will be offered.Mental health services will also be available."We've been through this," Hagele said, "But we know how to bounce back, and this is part of it."