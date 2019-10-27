Time-lapse video of Kincade Fire quickly spreading at Geyser Peak in Healdsburg causing color of camera to change

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Take a look at this time-lapse video from Geyser Peak in Healdsburg overnight.

You can see in CAL FIRE's video how quickly the fire spread.

At one point the fire became so intense it caused the camera to change from black and white night vision., then back to color.
