Kincade Fire

Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers

As the Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County, Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to fire evacuees as well as relief workers deployed to the area.

Airbnb has set up a page on its website with a map showing a large area in Northern California where hosts can opt in to offer their home for free to eligible guests.

The free housing option will be available until Nov. 7.

As of Friday morning, approximately 2,000 residents living near the 21,900-acre fire have been ordered to evacuate. Click here to see the latest Kincade Fire evacuation orders and closures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservilleairbnbbrush firewildfirenorthern californiakincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Kincade Fire grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, smoky conditions, what caused the fire, more PG&E shutoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained
PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night
Body of infant found at waste facility in San Jose
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
AccuWeather forecast: Poor air quality, slightly cooler
Show More
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
95 acre wildfire in San Mateo County closes part of Hwy 1
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire
More TOP STORIES News