Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers

As the Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County, Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to fire evacuees as well as relief workers deployed to the area.
Airbnb has set up a page on its website with a map showing a large area in Northern California where hosts can opt in to offer their home for free to eligible guests.
The free housing option will be available until Nov. 7.
As of Friday morning, approximately 2,000 residents living near the 21,900-acre fire have been ordered to evacuate. Click here to see the latest Kincade Fire evacuation orders and closures.
