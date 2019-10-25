Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures smoke, haze from Sonoma County wildfire

Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- What looked like clouds drifting over Sonoma County was actually thick smoke and haze from the Kincade Fire.

That haze from the fast-moving fire has drifted over parts of the Bay Area, creating a wood burning smell in many cities including San Francisco.

The Kincade Fire exploded in size early Thursday amid dangerous winds that prompted the state's largest utility to impose electrical blackouts to prevent fires.

Authorities ordered the entire community of Geyserville to evacuate after the fire in the Sonoma County wine region north of San Francisco exploded. The town has about 900 residents and is a popular stop for wine country tourists.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, but wildfire risk was extremely high as humidity levels plunged and winds gusted up to 70 mph.

