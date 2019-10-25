Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Smoke smell grows stronger in San Francisco Bay Area due to Sonoma County wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has started drifting into the Bay Area, creating a wood burning smell in many cities including San Francisco.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen says the entire region including the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay is dealing with poor air quality Friday.

The smoke can make for beautiful sunrise and sunsets. But, if you smell smoke, you should take precautions.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

"When you see that fiery orange sunrise, you know you've got some particulate matter, some pollutants down at the surface," Argen said.

A team of 25 at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says the smoke from the Kincade Fire arrived Thursday evening and early Friday, propelled by northeasterly winds. However, don't be fooled into thinking it takes visible smoke to pose health hazards.


"Particulate matter pollution is invisible to the naked eye," said Sarah Zahedi, a district public information officer. "Because those particles are so small that they can bypass your lungs' natural defense systems. So just because you can't see the smoke doesn't necessarily mean you won't be impacted."

Children, seniors and people with asthma are the most vulnerable, according to Dr. John Balmes, a specialist in pulmonary critical care at UCSF. He recommends that people should stay indoors when it's smoky, avoid outdoor exercise and use air filters.

RELATED: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke from Sonoma County wildfire

When people exercise they tend to breathe through their mouths, he said, which allows more particulate matter to enter the lungs. Erin Belshaw and Jonathan Gall endured the smoke from the wildfires over the past two years.

"I just remember it was hard breathing," Gall said. "It really irritated the lungs." To ease the discomfort, he said he wore a face mask.


However, Dr. Balmes says he has changed his mind about everyone wearing N95 face masks. He says there is little evidence they help healthy adults. Still, using them doesn't hurt.

The Air Quality Management District will be monitoring the particulate matter in the air throughout the nine Bay Area counties.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen and reporter David Louie contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscogeyservillesan joseoaklandsan mateowildfirecal firekincade firewindbay area air quality management districtbrush firefireair qualitysonoma countyspare the airfirefightersforecastsmoke
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
LIVE: Kincade Fire grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Kincade Fire grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained
PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night
Body of infant found at waste facility in San Jose
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire grows, PG&E prepares to cut power, governor's warning to PG&E
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
Obama, Clinton remember Cummings for honor at funeral
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
Show More
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
What happens to animals during wildfires?
More TOP STORIES News