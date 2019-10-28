Kincade Fire in Sonoma County grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained

New emergency evacuations were enforced in Santa Rosa Sunday night as large flames spread quickly toward homes in the areas of Markwest, Larkfield, and Wikiup. Police drove through the streets, blasting sirens as a final warning to get out immediately.
In response to the overwhelming number of evacuees, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency to provide emergency shelter for those displaced in the fire.
"In light of the unprecedented number of evacuees, San Francisco will open a temporary disaster shelter to assist those who have been displaced," a newsletter from the Mayor's office said.
The shelter will be located at Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption (St. Mary's Cathedral) at 1111 Gough Street and will be open at 8:00 am Monday October 28, 2019. The temporary shelter is scheduled through Friday to support the statewide shelter system as necessary.
"San Francisco stands with our neighbors to the north and is ready to help in every way we can," said Mayor Breed. "Our City departments are working in unison to provide shelter and care to those who have been displaced, while first responders continue to fight the fire in Sonoma County."
One firefighter has been seriously injured, according to CAL FIRE, and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. There has not been an update on his condition.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Sonoma County until 11 a.m. Monday due to the dangerously strong winds in the region. Throughout Sunday, the fire moved south, forcing the closure of Highway 101. Firefighters acknowledged a degree of inevitability as they took their positions along Vincrest Road in Windsor's Foothill Oak Estates neighborhood.
"I would say it is a matter of when, with the wind at our backs," said CAL FIRE's Brian Vitorelo.
And yet, "We are not going to give up. We will take a stand," added Chief Scott McLean.
They made that stand in in a regional park less than one mile away, where flames from the approaching blaze roared just on the other side of a hill. Inmate crews forged ahead, looking to set backfires that would burn off some of the brush between the coming blaze and the homes of Foothill Oak Estates.
"The last time I saw a fire like this was the Oakland Hills Fire," Cal Fire's Mitch Matlow said when asked to put the moment into perspective.
NOT A SINGLE FIRE, BUT MANY, HUNDREDS SPREAD FOR MILES
Firefighters say once they feel like they're getting the upper hand, there is another eruption down the road, and the fight is only made worse by the whims of the wind.
In one Windsor neighborhood that had already been evacuated, firefighters were seen frantically trying to save homes. A Cal Fire Public Information Officer told ABC7 News, "This is a classic urban interface fire where the subdivision and the houses have been built into the wildland area."
It's a similar story in Healdsburg. Homes there burned to the ground after the wind-whipped flames raced through the area overnight.
"Anytime you get a heavy gust of wind, you have a potential of spot fires but embers being blown from the main fire," said Robert Carvalho, a spokesman for CAL FIRE. "You're talking a few hundred feet to a quarter mile of embers just because of that strong gust of wind."
WINDSOR FIRE CREWS REFUSE TO GIVE UP
HOTSPOTS IN HEALDSBURG
The winds started to die down Sunday evening in Healdsburg, which allowed Cal Fire to resume retardant drops. It's too early to tell whether Downtown Healdsburg dodged a bullet, though.
The city has been stressing that by no means Healdsburg is out of danger. Evacuations began Saturday morning at 10 am. The only people on the streets in the downtown area Sunday night were the police patrols.
The National Guard is stationed closer to Highway 101 in case they need to assist. Fire strike teams are positioned throughout the city. There is no power in the city because the transmission line was turned off because of the intense winds. Early Sunday morning wind gusts were recorded at 90 mph.
ONE OF MANY FIRES AROUND CALIFORNIA
In an email on Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency due to the effects of unprecedented high-wind events which have resulted in fires and evacuations across the state.
The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 30,000 acres to date, and has led to the evacuation of almost 200,000 people and threatened hundreds of structures. As of Sunday, there are over 3,000 local, state and federal personnel, including first responders, assisting with the Kincade Fire alone.
The Tick Fire in Southern California, one of several that broke out in the greater Los Angeles region this week, has also destroyed structures, threatened homes and critical infrastructure, and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
"We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires," said Governor Newsom, in a statement.
LATEST ON EVACUATION ORDERS, ROAD CLOSURES
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Santa Rosa. Anyone in the area of Faught Rd from Shiloh to Old Redwood Hwy in Larkfield-Wikiup is being told they must leave. All areas in the city limits west of Highway 101 and north of Highway 12, north of Steele Lane, Lewis Road, Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road. Residents are being advised to head south.
If you are in Zone 8, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says you need to leave now. This involves all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County line. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.
Highway 101 has reopened northbound at Hopper Avenue in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale after it was closed this morning due the fire
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, in a CAL FIRE press conference, the California Highway Patrol said they are re-closing Highway 101 from Arata Lane to Dry Creek Lane in the Windsor/Healdsburg in Sonoma County due to smoke and poor visibility.
Early this morning, Healdsburg sent out a warning to residents to "leave now" because winds have picked up and fire activity "significantly increased."
The mandatory evacuation zone also includes everything from Healdsburg, Windsor to the Sonoma coastline. The areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.
Additional evacuation warnings were also issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel. The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.
On Sunday, Sonoma Sheriff's Department reminded people in the area between Windsor and Healdsburg near Milk Barn Road and Limerick Lane to evacuate as firefighters are battling spot fires in the Milk Barn, Limerick, Hillview, and Arata areas.
If you are in the area between Windsor and Healdsburg near Milk Barn Rd and Limerick Ln EVACUATE NOW.— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 27, 2019
Firefighters are engaged in spot fires in the Milk Barn Rd area, Limerick Ln area, Hillview Ln. and Arata Ln area. Large If you have not evacuated, you NEED to do so now!
If you have general questions about the evacuation, call 211.
IMPACTS ON HOSPITALS, BUSINESSES
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
As of 4:30 am Sunday, Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa was notified by authorities that the hospital was under mandatory evacuation. The hospital had already begun a controlled transfer of patients starting at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, as a precautionary measure, and is now completing the transfer of the remaining patients. Upon completion, the hospital will safely transfer 110 patients to other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California. Kaiser Permanente San Rafael and Vallejo hospitals continue to experience PG&E shutdowns, are on emergency power, and remain fully operational.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
Overnight into Sunday, flames from the Kincade Fire consumed Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, which was built in 1869. The winery said in a statement posted to Facebook: "We've seen the news. We are devastated. We don't have much information, but we will update you as soon as we know anything. Our staff is safe-right now what is most important is the safety of the first responders battling the fire. Thank you everyone for your concern."
Kincade Fire evacuation centers for North Bay residents
Napa Valley College
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
Marin County Fairgrounds
10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
This center is now at full capacity
CrossWalk Community Church Napa
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
Alameda County Fairgrounds - Accepting animals of all sizes
4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Building (No empty beds, but can be a meeting point for evacuees)
1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
Click here for the latest evacuation and shelter information.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.