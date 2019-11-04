'They saved our town': Hundreds of Windsor residents hold celebration to thank firefighters

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In the wake of the massive Kincade Fire, Windsor is sending a huge thank you to the brave firefighters who saved their town from being destroyed this week.It is the town where firefighters have become instant superheroes. After all, how do you thank those who saved your town? You do it by saying thanks.Hundreds crowded the Windsor Town Green chanting: "thank you, thank you!" They stood with banners and signs, a giant show of gratitude, straight from the heart."They saved our town. Thousands of firefighters stayed here and saved our town, I don't know why, no words," said Windsor resident Lee-Ann Peoples."We live in the foothills, because of their sacrifice, we're still here in Windsor," said Windsor resident Edgar Calextro.Thousands were evacuated last weekend as the Kincade Fire marched closer to Healdsburg and Windsor.The mayor now revealing how bad it really was."We were told with 100 percent certainty we were going to lose the town," said Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.But firefighters pushed back."They saved not a little bit, not most of it.. but every single home in our town," said Foppoli.Department Fire Chief Matt Gustafson from Sonoma County Fire Protection District, thanks thousands of firefighters from across California who helped save Windsor."We're here for you, we're always here to support you, this turnout is overwhelming, thank you so much," said Dep. Chief Gustafson.