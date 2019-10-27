Vallejo fire: Harrowing video shows flames on both sides of I-80

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Harrowing new eyewitness video obtained by ABC7 News gives a close-up view of the fire that broke out near the Carquinez Bridge on Sunday morning.The footage was shot from inside a car traveling on Interstate 80. In it, heavy smoke can be seen billowing from flames on both sides of the roadway. The driver appears to pass through the worst of the fire and make it onto the Carquinez Bridge before looking back at a large plume of dark smoke.The fire has forced the evacuation of the Cal Maritime Academy, Crockett south of Pomona, east of I-80 and west of Crockett.SKY7 was over the area Sunday morning when it spotted several spot fires on both sides of Interstate 80. Neighbors could be seen on a hillside hosing down their properties as the flames inched closer to their homes.