Smoky Kincade Fire wedding photo at Sonoma County vineyard goes viral

Karna Roa, a Bay Area based wedding photographer, captured this dramatic photo of a bride and groom getting married in Kenwood on Saturday while the Kincade Fire burned just miles away.
"Beautiful wedding at Chateau St Jean yesterday," Roa posted on Facebook Sunday. "This lovely couple flew from Chicago for their gorgeous destination in the wine country."
Roa said the wedding venue, Chateau St. Jean in Kenwood, was not evacuated until Sunday, although many of the guests had to be evacuated from their Airbnbs on Saturday.
Still, the event went on.
The couple posed with air masks as Roa created this wedding photo inspired by "American Gothic."
After she posted it on social media, the picture went viral drawing attention from around the country.
Watch ABC7 News Monday night at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for our interview with the photographer and couple.
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
- Incredible video show battle to save Windsor from Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
- Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
- PHOTOS: Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County
- SKY7 captures smoke, haze from Sonoma County wildfire
- Sonoma County woman caught on camera trying to save home from fast-moving wildfire
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County
- Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
- Enormous smoke plumes, out-of-control flames from Kincade Fire caught on camera
- Video shows man driving through wildfire raging out of control in Sonoma County