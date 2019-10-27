Evacuation orders in Oakley lifted, Clayton still in effect

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations have been ordered in Contra Costa County, including Oakley and Clayton.

Contra Costa Fire department said evacuations were ordered this morning for the Summer Lake Neighborhood and Knightsen Ave., and Delta Road area in Oakley. But they have since been lifted.

Residents in Leon Court, Leon Drive and Leon Way in Clayton were ordered to evacuate, but Contra Costa Fire says that evacuation has not been lifted yet not until fire equipment has been removed.

Video shows residents leaving in Oakley this morning.
