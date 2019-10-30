Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed

The Kincade Fire has forced a number of post offices to close, disrupting mail service to thousands of residents.
The US Post Office is allowing customers to pick up their mail at alternate locations, as long as they present a photo ID confirming their identity. The following information was provided by the USPS.
The following Post Offices are back in service:
Bodega Bay Post Office, 537 Smith Brothers Road, Bodega Bay, CA 94923
Bodega Post Office, 17160 Bodega Highway, Bodega, CA 94922
Tomales Post Office, 27005 Highway 1, Tomales, CA 94971
Valley Ford Post Office, 14449 Hwy 1, Valley Ford, CA 94972
Dillon Beach Post Office, 52 Cypress Ave, Dillon Beach, CA 94929
Following Post Offices remain impacted with alternate mail pick-up locations listed:
For all the alternate pick-up locations, mail pick up will be available from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Customers are instructed to provide photo ID for mail pick up.
Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the Petaluma Casa Grande Annex, 1601 Corporate Circle, Petaluma, CA 94954.
Geyserville Post Office, 116 School House Lane, Geyserville, CA 95441
Healdsburg Post Office, 160 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Windsor Post Office, 8800 Lakewood Drive, Windsor, CA 95492
Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the North Bay Processing Facility, 1150 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94999.
Santa Rosa Annex Post Office, 2850 McBride Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Sebastopol Main Post Office, 290 S. Main St., Sebastopol, CA 95472
Guerneville Post Office, 14060 Mill St., Guerneville, CA 95446
Duncan Mills Post Office, 25375 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, CA 95430
Villa Grande Post Office, 21893 West St., Villa Grande, CA 95486
Monte Rio Post Office, 19420 CA-116, Monte Rio, CA 95462
Cazadero Post Office, 6145 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero, CA 95421
Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the Petaluma Main Post Office 120 Fourth St., Petaluma, CA 94952.
Jenner Post Office, 10439 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450
Fulton Post Office, 3340 Fulton Road, Fulton, CA 95439
Graton Post Office, 3171 Ross Road, Graton, CA 95444
Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to the Rohnert Park Post Office, 150 Raley's Towne Center, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.
Occidental Post Office, 3805 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, CA 95465
Camp Meeker 5240 Bohemian Hwy, Camp Meeker, CA 95419
Forestville Post Office, 6484 Mirabel Road, Forestville, CA 95436
Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to the Gualala Post Office, 39361 S. CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445.
Stewarts Point Post Office, 32049 CA-1, Stewarts Point, CA 95480
Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
