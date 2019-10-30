Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed

The Kincade Fire has forced a number of post offices to close, disrupting mail service to thousands of residents.The US Post Office is allowing customers to pick up their mail at alternate locations, as long as they present a photo ID confirming their identity. The following information was provided by the USPS.The following Post Offices are back in service:Post Office, 537 Smith Brothers Road, Bodega Bay, CA 94923Post Office, 17160 Bodega Highway, Bodega, CA 94922Post Office, 27005 Highway 1, Tomales, CA 94971Post Office, 14449 Hwy 1, Valley Ford, CA 94972Post Office, 52 Cypress Ave, Dillon Beach, CA 94929For all the alternate pick-up locations, mail pick up will be available from. Customers are instructed to provide photo ID for mail pick up.Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the, 1601 Corporate Circle, Petaluma, CA 94954.Post Office, 116 School House Lane, Geyserville, CA 95441Post Office, 160 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA 95448Post Office, 8800 Lakewood Drive, Windsor, CA 95492Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the, 1150 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94999.Post Office, 2850 McBride Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403Main Post Office, 290 S. Main St., Sebastopol, CA 95472Post Office, 14060 Mill St., Guerneville, CA 95446Post Office, 25375 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, CA 95430Post Office, 21893 West St., Villa Grande, CA 95486Post Office, 19420 CA-116, Monte Rio, CA 95462Post Office, 6145 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero, CA 95421Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to thePost Office 120 Fourth St., Petaluma, CA 94952.Post Office, 10439 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450Post Office, 3340 Fulton Road, Fulton, CA 95439Post Office, 3171 Ross Road, Graton, CA 95444Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to thePost Office, 150 Raley's Towne Center, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.Post Office, 3805 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, CA 954655240 Bohemian Hwy, Camp Meeker, CA 95419Post Office, 6484 Mirabel Road, Forestville, CA 95436Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to thePost Office, 39361 S. CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445.Post Office, 32049 CA-1, Stewarts Point, CA 95480