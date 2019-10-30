Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Where to pick up your mail if your post office is closed

Names of cities impacted by post office shutdowns due to the Kincade Fire. (KGO-TV)

By Thomas M. Rizza
The Kincade Fire has forced a number of post offices to close, disrupting mail service to thousands of residents.

The US Post Office is allowing customers to pick up their mail at alternate locations, as long as they present a photo ID confirming their identity. The following information was provided by the USPS.

The following Post Offices are back in service:

Bodega Bay Post Office, 537 Smith Brothers Road, Bodega Bay, CA 94923

Bodega Post Office, 17160 Bodega Highway, Bodega, CA 94922

Tomales Post Office, 27005 Highway 1, Tomales, CA 94971

Valley Ford Post Office, 14449 Hwy 1, Valley Ford, CA 94972

Dillon Beach Post Office, 52 Cypress Ave, Dillon Beach, CA 94929

Following Post Offices remain impacted with alternate mail pick-up locations listed:

For all the alternate pick-up locations, mail pick up will be available from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Customers are instructed to provide photo ID for mail pick up.

Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the Petaluma Casa Grande Annex, 1601 Corporate Circle, Petaluma, CA 94954.

Geyserville Post Office, 116 School House Lane, Geyserville, CA 95441

Healdsburg Post Office, 160 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Windsor Post Office, 8800 Lakewood Drive, Windsor, CA 95492

Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the North Bay Processing Facility, 1150 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94999.

Santa Rosa Annex Post Office, 2850 McBride Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Sebastopol Main Post Office, 290 S. Main St., Sebastopol, CA 95472

Guerneville Post Office, 14060 Mill St., Guerneville, CA 95446

Duncan Mills Post Office, 25375 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, CA 95430

Villa Grande Post Office, 21893 West St., Villa Grande, CA 95486

Monte Rio Post Office, 19420 CA-116, Monte Rio, CA 95462

Cazadero Post Office, 6145 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero, CA 95421

Customers normally served by the following offices are directed to go to the Petaluma Main Post Office 120 Fourth St., Petaluma, CA 94952.

Jenner Post Office, 10439 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450

Fulton Post Office, 3340 Fulton Road, Fulton, CA 95439

Graton Post Office, 3171 Ross Road, Graton, CA 95444

Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to the Rohnert Park Post Office, 150 Raley's Towne Center, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.

Occidental Post Office, 3805 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, CA 95465

Camp Meeker 5240 Bohemian Hwy, Camp Meeker, CA 95419

Forestville Post Office, 6484 Mirabel Road, Forestville, CA 95436

Customers normally served by the following office are directed to go to the Gualala Post Office, 39361 S. CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445.

Stewarts Point Post Office, 32049 CA-1, Stewarts Point, CA 95480

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
