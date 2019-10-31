Kincade Fire

Kincade Fire: Emotional reunions between pets, owners at Marin Humane Society

By Tim Didion
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a daylong homecoming celebration at the Marin Humane Society today.

Martha Zuniga was typical of the evacuees, having to leave Ozzy in the care of the center just to be able to find shelter for herself.

"It was a blessing, because my dog is so big it was very difficult to keep him in the one shelter that was available," says Zuniga.

RELATED: Kincade Fire: Some Sonoma County evacuations downgraded from 'mandatory' to 'warning'

Marin Humane took in dozens of dogs both at their center in Novato and at the evacuation shelter at Marin Civic Center, caring for the refugees free of charge, even though their own power was out for a time.

"It's the same drill of being compassionate and open to people who are scared and don't know what to do with their animals. Our staff was just incredible," says Marin Humane Society CEO Nancy McKenney.

But with more power being restored in certain areas and some evacuation orders lifted, families began streaming in reuniting with pets for the first time in days. For Anthony Tafoia it meant wags and kisses from his dog Lucky.

RELATED: Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones in Sonoma County

"He's a hyper dog, but he's calm. It's cool they offer this service for people."

For Anthony and Lucky, it was homeward bound. And handlers at the Marin Humane Society are hoping the hundred-plus families and pets still under their care, will be close behind.

In the meantime, they say they're grateful for the many supporters who have donated to off-set the cost of the care.

